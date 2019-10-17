WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals have announced they're hosting watch parties at Nationals Park for games one and two of the World Series next Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

The Nationals will either play in Houston or New York. The location won't be known until at least Friday after game five. The times of the World Series games haven't been announced. More information will be released in the coming days.

RELATED: The 1933 World Series was the last time DC saw championship baseball

The Nationals hosted a watch party for game five against the Dodgers at the stadium.

RELATED: Still looking for World Series tickets? Here's how to buy them through the Nats

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.