LEESBURG, Va. — In the Greenway Farms neighborhood, the signs are everywhere. They say hate has no home here."

Soon, hundreds of homes will have them.

"The response was overwhelmingly beautiful. This was something we could do to show we're a loving neighborhood," Kirsten Shabanowitz said.

Neighbors ordered hundreds of signs after a Southern Poverty Law Center article started making its way throughout the neighborhood, earlier this month.

The article featured a familiar face, their HOA President Matthew Gebert, who has since resigned. The article accused Gebert of being a white nationalist.

The civil rights group claims Gebert, a foreign affairs officer with the Energy Bureau, would use the alias Coach Finstock, to write racist comments on white nationalist forums. The center also claims Gebert would host parties at his Leesburg home for those who thought like him.

Neighbors say they had no idea that Gebert may have had any possible white nationalist ties. The Southern Poverty Law Center says Gebert is also accused of running a DC chapter of "The Right Stuff", a white nationalist organization.

WUSA9 went to Gebert's home today for comment and no one answered the door.

"I'm not sure he's been in the neighborhood. I know people have walked past his house and its been kind of quiet. I'm not sure he knows how the neighborhood is responding," Shabanowitz said.

RELATED: Virginia attorney general: No one deserves to live in fear of discrimination

For now the signs will continue to go up, as neighbors hope to show their kids there is still good in the world.

RELATED: Accused white nationalist organizer suspended from State Department post, Politico reports

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.





