WASHINGTON — Accused white nationalist organizer Matthew G. Gebert has been suspended from his post as a foreign service officer in the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Energy Resources, according to reporting by Politico.

The State Department has not confirmed the reporting or issued any statement.

Gebert was outed Wednesday as a white nationalist leader by Hatewatch, a publication of the anti-hate group The Southern Poverty Law Center.

According to Hatewatch’s reporting, Gebert “…oversaw the Washington D.C. area chapter of a white nationalist organization, hosted white nationalists in his home and published white nationalist propaganda online.”

RELATED: Attorney: Veteran thought he was following Trump's orders in national anthem attack

Gebert’s voice is heard in a May 2018 podcast called Fatherland calling for a separate white nation, according to Hatewatch.

“Whites need a country with nukes and we will retake this thing lickety-split,” a podcast guest named “Coach” says. “That’s all we need. We need a country founded for white people with a nuclear deterrent and you watch how the world trembles,” the speaker said.

Gebert’s activities are proof that radicalized white nationalism reaches into unexpected parts of U.S. society, according to Hatewatch reporter Michael Hayden.

RELATED: Immigrant community rallies around families of detained

“I’m hopeful reporting like this will expose how far this has really gone,” Hayden said. “For it to make it all the way to somebody in the the State Department – somebody who graduated from the Elliott School of International Affairs of George Washington University and was a Presidential management fellow. It defies all the stereotypes impacting merely disaffected people. This is reaching a lot of people. We should be very concerned about how far it reaches,” Hayden added.

Gebert lives in Leesburg Virginia and has three children, according to Hayden’s reporting.

RELATED: New migrant children facility may be coming to Northern Virginia

Gebert’s wife also traffics in extremist content on social media, Hatewatch reported.

WUSA9’s attempt’s to contact Gebert for comments were not successful.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.