RICHMOND, Va. — On the second anniversary of the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville and in the wake of the mass shooting in El Paso, Virginia leaders are pushing for action against hate crimes.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring told WUSA9 the threat of violence based on white supremacist ideology is getting worse.

"No one deserves to live in fear or fear of discrimination because of who they are, what their race is, what religion they are," Herring said. "Everyone is welcome here in Virginia."

For the last couple years, the Attorney General’s Office has proposed several pieces of legislation he believes would protect Virginians from hate crimes.

The bills have died in the Republican-led General Assembly, sometimes without a committee hearing.

One proposal would give Herring's office the authority to prosecute hate crimes.

"Hate crimes are designed to strike fear not just to one person or the person to whom an act of violence is directed, but toward an entire community, and to try to make them feel that they are not a part of the community, that they are not a part of the state, and sometimes that fear cuts across an entire region or an entire state," he explained.

WUSA9 reached out to Republican leadership in the General Assembly for a response to Herring.

The offices of House Speaker Kirk Cox and Northern Virginia Delegate Tim Hugo did not respond to our requests.

According to Virginia State Police, hate crimes have climbed in the past few years. In 2018, there were 161 hate crimes reported, however, the total hit a peak in 2017 with 202.

Alt-right protestors rally in Charlottesville Krystin Rines (C) rests her head on her husband Tyler Rines' (L) shoulder during a vigil for those who were injured and died when a car plowed into a crowd of anti-fascist counter-demonstrators marching near a downtown shopping area August 12, 2017 Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe speaks during a press conference in Charlottesville. While speaking about today's violence during a white supremacist rally, McAuliffe said, "Please, go home and never come back. Take your hatred and take your bigotry." The car that allegedly plowed through a crowd of protestors marching through a downtown shopping district is seen after the vehicle was stopped by police several blocks away August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Volunteers help a victim into the back of a truck to be taken to the hospital after a car plowed through a crowd of anti-facist counter-demonstrators marching through the downtown shopping district August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Rescue workers and volunteer medics tend to people who were injured when a car plowed through a crowd of anti-facist counter-demonstrators marching through the downtown shopping district August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Rescue workers and medics tend to people who were injured as a car with the license plate GODKPME that was hit after another car plowed through a crowd of counter-demonstrators marching through the downtown shopping district August 12, 2017. A protester wearing a pistol on his hip stands near the location where a car plowed into a crowd of protestors marching through a downtown shopping district August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with police as they are forced out of Lee Park after the "Unite the Right" rally was declared an unlawful gathering August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with police as they are forced out of Lee Park after the "Unite the Right" rally was declared an unlawful gathering August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Counter-protesters line the route taken by white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" during the "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands behind a crowd of hundreds of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" during the "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counter-protesters in the street after the "Unite the Right" rally was delcared a unlawful gathering by Virginia State Police August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. A man makes a slashing motion across his throat twoard counter-protesters as he marches with other white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" during the "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counter-protesters as they attempt to guard the entrance to Lee Park during the "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counter-protesters as they enter Lee Park during the "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The AG's Office has also created a Virginia-specific website on hate crimes:

No Hate VA "No Virginian should be singled out for abuse, harassment, or mistreatment because of who they are, what they look like, how they worship, where they come from, or whom they love. Hate crimes violate the civil liberties of victims and are contrary to the founding principles of our Commonwealth and our country."

