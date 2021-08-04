Woodson High School students grow produce for Virginia families in need

The initiative helps to expand gardens at schools and other community settings to increase access to fresh produce.

FAIRFAX, Va. — When the demand in local food banks began to increase, Woodson High School’s science department chairwoman and environmental club advisor, Lauren Kinne, knew she had to do something to help.

“It's been nice to build the community in Fairfax County and our local community and donate to the food bank,” Kinne said.

Kinne said she partnered with the Fairfax Food Council and Food for Others to donate produce to local Virginian families. From tomatoes to cucumbers, the club has worked diligently the past year to give much-needed support to their community.

The garden has also given students a lot of relief, mentally, from being indoor during the quarantine period and virtual learning.

“It's really good for your mental health,” said senior Maureen Telona, one of the club’s officers. “Gardening is really calming, especially for AP (Advanced Placement) tests and all that extra pressure from school.”

The onset of the pandemic has changed their perspective on how food is produced, which is something they believe to have taken for granted prior to the pandemic.

“It's helped me better understand like what is needed in the community and has given me the chance to be a direct link in helping other people in need,” senior Kimberly Austin, said.

Kinne said she hopes to expand the garden and increase their harvest output even after the pandemic. Kinne added students keep track of their harvest amounts online and try to beat each record annually.

“We've had this garden for about five years, and this year, it has expanded beyond my wildest imaginings,” said Kinne. “I am hoping that every year we can produce more produce to give to the community."

Woodson High School is one of four Fairfax County Public Schools to partner with the Fairfax Food Council. Stratford Landing Elementary, Belvedere Elementary and Lynbrook Elementary are also participating.

The initiative helps to expand gardens at schools and other community settings to increase access to fresh produce, according to Cory Suter, co-chair of the Fairfax Food Council Urban Agriculture Working Group.

The Fairfax Food Council currently supports over 600 community gardens and over 90 school gardens, according to Suter.

"My work on the Fairfax Food Council is to help others learn how to grow food, and support them and food growing initiatives,” said Suter.