Man who allegedly threw woman out of a car arrested on malicious wounding charges

The woman got into the man's car mistakenly thinking he was her rideshare driver.

ARLINGTON, Va. — After months of investigation, a Maryland man was arrested and charged in the injury of a woman who was allegedly thrown from a car by the driver in the Bluemont neighborhood of Arlington.

Willie James Clements, 59, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was arrested by Arlington Police on Sept. 2 on charges tied to an incident from months earlier. According to police, officers were sent to the the area of Wilson Boulevard at N. Vermont Street around 3 a.m. May 15 after a woman reported seeing another woman pushed out of a speeding black SUV. Officers found the victim lying in the road, and she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Through their investigation, police determined the victim had called a rideshare to take her from Shaw to her home in Arlington. She was waiting for her ride when Clements allegedly drove up in the SUV. Thinking he was her driver, she got in the car and they drove away. Clements was not working as a rideshare driver.

Clements is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit and run. He is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility.