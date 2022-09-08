Man gets 95-year prison sentence for District Heights double murder

Kyeem King, 32, was sentenced Wednesday for the 2019 shooting.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — An Oxon Hill man will spend nearly 100 years behind bars for a shooting that left two people dead in 2019.

Kyeem King was sentenced Wednesday to 125 years in prison, with all but 95 of those years suspended, for the double murder of 26-year-old Davion Brandon and Antonio Taitano Walker, 28, in June of 2019. Police say the shooting happened after King filmed a rap video.

Back in May of 2022, King was found guilty of two counts of second degree murder, two counts of use of a handgun in a crime of violence, and other related handgun offenses.

“I am grateful that the jury returned this guilty verdict against Mr. King. It is unacceptable that we are still losing young people to gun violence in our county. As State’s Attorney, it is my job to seek justice on behalf of our victims. If you take someone’s life in Prince George’s County, you will be held accountable,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said in a press statement following the guilty verdict.

Early in the morning of June 1, 2019, Prince George's County Police officers were on routine patrol in an apartment complex parking lot in District Heights. The officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds in the driver and passenger seats of a gray Honda Accord. The officers rendered first aid and called for backup. Police say Brandon died at the scene, and Taitano-Walker was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery, but died from his injuries on June 9.

Crime scene investigators collected evidence at the scene of the crime that included a handgun, which was confirmed to be the firearm used in both murders. Additionally, a cell phone was found in the back seat of the vehicle which belonged to King. Further investigation revealed that the defendant and both victims were together earlier the previous evening at a rap video shoot and places King in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle at the time of the shooting.