Woman stabbed to death in domestic-related Springfield incident, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A woman was found dead following a domestic-related stabbing early Sunday afternoon in Springfield, Virginia, according to Fairfax County police.

Fairfax County officers responded to the 5200 block of Rolling Road in Springfield around 1:15 p.m. to investigate a stabbing

When officers arrived at the location, they said they found a woman with stab wounds inside a home.

Preliminarily, the incident does not appear to be random, and there is no active threat to the community, according to police.

