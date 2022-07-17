Woman stabbed to death in domestic-related Springfield incident, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A woman was found dead following a domestic-related stabbing early Sunday afternoon in Springfield, Virginia, according to Fairfax County police.
Fairfax County officers responded to the 5200 block of Rolling Road in Springfield around 1:15 p.m. to investigate a stabbing
When officers arrived at the location, they said they found a woman with stab wounds inside a home.
Preliminarily, the incident does not appear to be random, and there is no active threat to the community, according to police.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come into our newsroom.
