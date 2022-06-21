x
Maryland

Prince George’s County inmate dead after stabbing

Someone discovered the inmate with "multiple puncture wounds" and the 27-year-old was pronounced dead sometime later. Officials believe another inmate stabbed him.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George’s County Department of Corrections inmate is dead after being found in a cell going in and out of consciousness Monday. His body showed multiple puncture wounds, according to a release from the government.

An emergency response team arrived to provide aid, but the inmate, a 27-year-old man, was pronounced dead after a number of resuscitation attempts failed. 

The release stated that officials' initial investigations revealed that another inmate stabbed the man with an unknown object during a fight.

"The Department of Corrections’ Office of Professional Responsibility and Legal Affairs is working in conjunction with the Prince George’s County Police Department to investigate this incident," the department said.

Officials confirmed that the victim had been incarcerated at the department of corrections since last August on assault and armed carjacking charges. 

