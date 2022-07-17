x
Maryland

Man hospitalized following shooting in parking lot of retail store in Takoma Park, police say

Investigators are still working to determine the motive behind this shooting and track down the suspect. No arrests have been made.
Credit: WUSA9

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with critical injuries after being shot Saturday morning in Takoma Park, Maryland. 

Takoma Park Police Department officers were called to the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 11:07 a.m. for a reported shooting. 

Officials said officers arrived at the location and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot of an Advance Auto Parts store.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man's condition remains unknown. Officers have not released any information regarding the identity of the victim.

If anyone witnessed or has any information about this shooting should contact the Takoma Park Police at 301-270-1100.

