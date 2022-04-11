Woman dies after trying to save pets from Fredericksburg house fire

The woman helped rescue two people from the home before going back inside, firefighters said.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A woman is dead after she went back into her burning home to try to save her pets, according to firefighters in Spotsylvania County.

Crews with Spotsylvania County Fire and Rescue Services were called to a report of a house fire with a person trapped in the 10100 block of Jim Morris Road in Fredericksburg Sunday morning.

Firefighter arrived at the home around 8 a.m. to find flames and smoke coming from the front of the house. Responding crews worked quickly to get the fire under control and searched for the trapped person.

A preliminary investigation found that the home was occupied by three people at the time of the fire. The woman who discovered the fire was able to get her elderly sister and her husband out of the home, before going back inside to retrieve several pets, according to firefighters.

Investigators said when she went back inside the home she was apparently overcome by the smoke and was not able to make it back out to safety.

The two people who made it out were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation are are expected to be OK.

Firefighters are still working to determine the cause of the fire.