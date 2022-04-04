x
Georgetown University student woke up to stranger touching him in his house, police say

Police are asking for the public's help finding the suspect.

WASHINGTON — A Georgetown University student woke up to a stranger touching him in a sexual manner early Sunday morning, police said. Investigators are asking for the public's help finding the suspect wanted for burglary and sexual assault charges.

The incident happened off campus in the 3500 block of O Street Northwest, according to the Metropolitan Police Department, who is investigating.

At around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, the suspect entered a residence and approached the sleeping victim. Georgetown University Police identified the victim as a student at the university. The victim awoke to the suspect, "attempting to engage in unwanted sexual contact with the victim," MPD investigators said in a release. The suspect then ran off with property belonging to the victim. 

Georgetown University Police reported no signs of forced entry into the residence.

The suspect in this case is described as a man between the ages of 20 and 35 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, sweatpants and a red, white and blue beanie hat, according to police.

Anyone with information about this case should call MPD at (202) 727-
9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

Georgetown University Police offer the following safety tips for students:

  • Always lock and secure all doors and windows to your residence on and off campus as a preventive measure.
  • On campus students should call GUPD at 202.687.4343 regarding any safety concerns.
  • Off campus students with immediate safety concerns should call MPD at 911 and GUPD at 202.687.4343.
  • Students noticing suspicious activities or individuals loitering around entrances to residence halls, apartments, or townhouses should immediately notify GUPD at 202.687.4343 or use the LiveSafe app.

