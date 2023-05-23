19-year-old, 2 teens charged in church vandalisms in Fauquier County

The vandalism included graffiti, none of which was related to a hate crime.

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old woman and two teens are facing charges after allegedly vandalizing a church in Fauquier County over the weekend.

Deputies with the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office began to investigate the incident after a deacon of First Ashville Baptist Church in Marshall contacted them around 6:32 p.m. on Saturday. It was reported that the door of the church was open and the inside of the building, as well as the schoolhouse, had been vandalized.

The people who vandalized the church had already left, but a neighbor was able to provide deputies with vehicle and suspect descriptions.

Around 5:44 p.m. the next day, deputies were called back to the church located on Ashville Road after a report that the accused went back to the property. While on the phone with police, the deacon reported that the vehicle was leaving the scene, but was able to provide a description of the vehicle with license plate number. Authorities were then able to locate the vehicle and conduct a stop resulting in the woman and two teens being detained.

Through an investigation, deputies were able to determined that on Saturday the incident included burglary and vandalism of the church and schoolhouse, as well as the theft of items. On Sunday the group vandalized the schoolhouse. Deputies also found out that the woman, later identified as Averie Pozzo Di Borgo, was only involved in the Sunday afternoon incident. The teens, a 17-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, were involved in both incidents over the weekend.

The vandalism included graffiti, none of which was related to a hate crime. The stolen property was also recovered.

Di Borgo was arrested and charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of destruction of property, according to the sheriff's office. Multiple charges related to these incidents are pending for the two juveniles.