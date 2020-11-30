Police: Virginia woman charged after firing multiple gunshots at vehicle that crashed into her yard

The person that allegedly crashed into her yard was charged with being intoxicated in public.

WARRENTON, Va. — A 74-year-old woman and someone police have called a "suspect" have both been charged after gunshots were fired at a vehicle that crashed into a yard and car Friday night in Warrenton, Virginia, according to Warrenton Police.

Police responded to the 100 block of Brittaney Lane around 11:30 p.m. after Warrenton’s department said it got multiple calls for shots fired in the area.

Nancy Blough has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm. The person who allegedly drove into her yard has been charged with being intoxicated in public. That person's name has not been released to the media.

Blough’s car was hit by the "suspect" when they crashed into her yard, according to Warrenton Police in its statement to WUSA9.

Warrenton Police did say that Blough’s gunshots did hit the person's vehicle as they tried to leave her yard.

Blough was awaked to the commotion before she fired the gunshots, said police.

It is not known at this time what led Blough to allegedly fire the gunshots at the "suspect."

It is also not known the person who reportedly drove the vehicle into Blough's yard was intoxicated while driving because police only charged them with being intoxicated in public.