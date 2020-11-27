Police: Man killed, 5 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Fairfax County

Fairfax County police are asking drivers in the area to use an alternate route as officials are investigating the crash.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County police are currently investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left one man dead and five others injured near Fort Belvoir on Friday afternoon.

The crash, which involved three vehicles, happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Route 1 at Pohick Road. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and five others were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Route 1 is currently closed at Belvoir Rd. as the Fairfax County police are continuing to investigate the crash and its official cause.

Police are asking drivers in the area to use an alternate route due to the portion of the road being closed.

