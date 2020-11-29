Woodbridge man dies after gunshots fired into large group

The shooting occurred around 6 a.m. Sunday morning

WASHINGTON — A Virginia man was shot Sunday morning on Westwind Drive in Woodbridge after an unknown suspect fired into a large group, Prince William County police said. The man later died after being hospitalized.

Shortly after gunshots were heard, the group dispersed and the police were notified. The identity of the man will be released after the family is notified.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting. More information will be released as it becomes available while the investigation continues.

This comes after an early November shooting during a large party in Woodbridge, leaving four people shot.

The incident happened around 2:03 a.m. on November 1 at a house party on Bristol Court. At the scene, officers said they found two men and a woman who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers said they tried to administer first aid on one of the men and the woman until rescue personnel arrived at the home, but police said the two men died at the scene.

PWC police identified the two victims as 24-year-old Christopher Alan Johnson of Alexandria and 25-year-old Frank Chineji Sapele of Arlington.

Police said a 24-year-old woman from Fairfax was flown to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers were notified that a fourth shooting victim from the party arrived at an area hospital. Police identified the man as a 23-year-old from Triangle. PWC Police said he suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Last month, a man died also following a shooting after a fight in a Fairfax County nightclub parking lot.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m., October 30 in the parking lot of Diamond Lounge in Little River Turnpike, Annandale. The unidentified man was then taken to a local area hospital where he later died.