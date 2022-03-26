Unlicensed masseuse accused of felony activity during massage in Fairfax County; police believe there could be more victims

A 55-year-old man has been arrested and charged with four felony offenses allegedly committed while performing a massage.

FAIRFAX, Va. — An unlicensed masseuse is facing a host of criminal charges after allegations that he inappropriately touched a woman during a massage session and Fairfax County police are asking anyone else who might have been assaulted to contact them.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau of the Fairfax County Police Department obtained three warrants of aggravated sexual battery, one warrant for object sexual penetration and practicing as an unlicensed masseuse. Chang turned himself into an Adult Detention Center on March 25 and is being held without bond, according to police.

On Jan. 25 a woman reported that Chang, an unlicensed masseuse, unlawfully fondled her breasts and digitally penetrated her vagina during her massage at the Gerontology Clinic located at 4216 Evergreen Lane, Suite 121 in Annandale, Virginia, according to police.

The woman was able to stop the assault, according to police and the woman reported the incident after leaving the clinic. Detectives responded to the incident that night to investigate, according to police.

Detectives found that Chang was contracted with multiple businesses in Fairfax County and are working to identify other potential locations, police said.

Police say that victim specialists from the Victim Services Division are assigned to ensure the identified victims receive the appropriate resources and assistance.