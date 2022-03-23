Deputies: Man pretending to be a food delivery driver assaults woman in Loudoun County

Police say the woman began walking towards her vehicle when the suspect began to follow her.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Deputies say a man posing as a food delivery driver forced himself on a woman while she was walking to her car in Loudoun County, Virginia.

On Tuesday night just after 10 p.m., the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) says a woman was walking out of her apartment building when an unknown male came up to talk to her, he said he was working for a food delivery service and had some food to take into the building.

The woman told deputies she continued to walk to her vehicle when the stranger began to follow her and put his arm around her. She claimed the suspect then kissed her according to LCSO.

The woman told LCSO that the man became more aggressive towards her and then grabbed her and forcibly kissed her again. She then got into her vehicle and the man kissed her and touched her before walking away on foot.

The suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man, 30-40 years old, 5’10” tall, with a goatee and salt and pepper colored hair, wearing blue jeans and a light pullover sweater. This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective C. Johnson by calling 703-777-1021.