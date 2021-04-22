x
Herndon

Police: Herndon massage therapist arrested for sexual battery on the job

Zachary Nelson Guzman-Orellana, 39, of Leesburg, was charged with aggravated sexual battery by a therapist. He's currently held without bond, police say.
HERNDON, Va. — Herndon police say they have arrested a massage therapist in connection with a sexual battery incident that occurred while he was "performing his duties."

Zachary Nelson Guzman-Orellana, 39, of Leesburg, was arrested on Wednesday by police and charged with aggravated sexual battery by a therapist after police said he was performing his duties as a massage therapist when the incident took place.

Herndon police said Guzman-Orellana was working at a business in the 400 block of Carlisle Drive in Herndon when the incident took place

Guzman-Orellana was taken to Fairfax County adult detention center, where he’s held without bond, police said.

The Herndon Police Department said they are actively investigating this incident. If you are a victim or if you have information on any related incidents, police are asking for you to contact the department at 703-435-6846.

