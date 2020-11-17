Virginia teen arrested, injured after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase

The 17-year-old boy was pursued by state troopers who were trying to break up a drag race on I-495 in Fairfax County, according to Virginia State Police.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested by Virginia State Police after a vehicle pursuit on I-495 in Fairfax County around midnight Sunday.

Troopers started to pursue the 17-year-old and his Subaru sedan after multiple vehicles were lined up in what looked to be the start of a drag race on I-495, said VSP in its statement.

The teenager eventually hit a brick column structure near exit 176 after VSP said its troopers tactically tried to stop the Subaru, which had three passengers inside.

The Subaru also crashed into a 2019 Toyota SUV during the pursuit, VSP said.

VSP said its trooper thought a drag race was about to happen because of how quickly the vehicles slowed to almost 20 miles per hour on the highway and because of how they were aligned.

VSP troopers initiated lights and sirens for the entire group of vehicles, not just the Subaru that the teen was driving, the department said in its statement.

The department said the teen's vehicle reached speeds nearing 130 miles per hour and ran multiple stoplights during the chase.

The 17-year-old is from Woodbridge, Virginia, according to VSP. He was transported to Springfield Health for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the two crashes. The three adult passengers with him were not injured.

The driver of the 2019 Toyota SUV was injured but was treated by medics at the crash scene.

The teenager was charged with drag racing, driving without a license, one felony count of eluding police and one felony count of hit and run.