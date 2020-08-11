Virginia State Police trooper struck while in patrol car on highway

Trooper M. Hart was transported to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries, according to Virginia State Police.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia State Police trooper is in serious condition after she was struck while inside her patrol car Friday night while in a highway work zone on I-66 East in Arlington County.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. just prior to Exit 69.

Trooper M. Hart was transported to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries, according to Virginia State Police.

Both the female driver and the male passenger fled the scene on foot from the 2014 Volkswagen that struck Hart's patrol car, added VSP.

Virginia State Police arrested the alleged passenger, 37-year-old Christopher G. Rush of Woodbridge, Va.

Rush reportedly refused to assist state police with identifying the driver.