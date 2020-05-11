Police: Escaped St. Mary's Co. inmate charged with assault is on the run

WASHINGTON — An inmate from St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center has escaped and police are searching for him, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said.
The inmate, 28-year-old Mark Andrew Alvey Jr. removed his GPS monitoring service on Oct. 31 and has been on the run since, police said.
Alvey was in police custody for a second-degree assault.
Police ask anyone with information on Alvey’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Cpl. Trevor Teagueat 301-475-4200, ext. 78128 or email trevor.teague@stmarysmd.com.
Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
For more information and updates, the department asks that you follow the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter.