Police: Escaped St. Mary's Co. inmate charged with assault is on the run

WASHINGTON — An inmate from St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center has escaped and police are searching for him, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said.

The inmate, 28-year-old Mark Andrew Alvey Jr. removed his GPS monitoring service on Oct. 31 and has been on the run since, police said.

Alvey was in police custody for a second-degree assault.

Police ask anyone with information on Alvey’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Cpl. Trevor Teagueat 301-475-4200, ext. 78128 or email trevor.teague@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.