Virginia State Police: Driver in stolen SUV leads troopers on high-speed chase, hospitalized in crash

Troopers said in a news release that the driver of the stolen Audi SUV has life-threatening injuries and charges are pending.

ANNANDALE, Va. — The driver of a stolen SUV led troopers on a high-speed chase down Interstate 495 Friday night, Virginia State Police (VSP) said in a release. The pursuit ended when the driver lost control while trying to take an exit, hit a concrete column and flipped the car. The man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

It all started around 10 p.m. Friday, when Virginia State Police troopers spotted a stolen Audi Q5 SUV headed south on I-495 near Little River Turnpike, police said in a release Saturday.

Troopers tried to pull the SUV over using lights and sirens, but the driver in the SUV ignored the troopers and kept driving. The troopers gave chase.

As the pursuit continued south down I-495, the driver in the Audi SUV rammed a state police vehicle and took Exit 169/Springfield at approximately 90 mph, according to police.

The driver then lost control of the SUV, ran off the side of the ramp, struck a concrete column and overturned.

Police have identified the driver only as a 29-year-old man from Connecticut. They say the man was taken to Fairfax INOVA Hospital for treatment of injuries thought to be life-threatening.

Charges are pending against the man, but there's no word on what those charges are.