x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Maryland

One person dead in Silver Spring house fire

Fire officials tweeted that responding crews encountered what appeared to be a hoarding situation inside the home.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — One person is dead following a large house fire in Silver Spring Friday night, firefighters said on social media. 

The cause of the fires is still under investigation, but Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire Department tweeted that there was a possible hoarding situation inside the home, with lots of furniture that may have contributed to the fire.

The blaze was first reported around 9:25 p.m. in the 10000 block of Lorraine Ave. off of University Boulevard. Responding crews found a two-story single-family home with heavy fire showing when they arrived, Piringer said on Twitter.

About 85 firefighters responded in order to bring the fire under control. After the fire was extinguished, crews searched the home and found a the body of a person on the second floor. The person was pronounced dead on the scene. That person has not been identified, and firefighters said that person was the only person in the home at the time.

No other injuries were reported.

Additional details were not immediately available. Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the fire. 

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

RELATED: 1 dead after early morning house fire in Fairfax County

RELATED: DCRA investigator speaks out about fatal Kennedy Street fire: 'People died in that place. It didn't have to happen'

RELATED: Three people save an elderly man with critical injuries from a house fire in DC

RELATED: 'This is not fake news': Dr. Fauci talks holiday travel safety and upcoming vaccines in 1-on-1 interview