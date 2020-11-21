One person dead in Silver Spring house fire

Fire officials tweeted that responding crews encountered what appeared to be a hoarding situation inside the home.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — One person is dead following a large house fire in Silver Spring Friday night, firefighters said on social media.

The cause of the fires is still under investigation, but Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire Department tweeted that there was a possible hoarding situation inside the home, with lots of furniture that may have contributed to the fire.

The blaze was first reported around 9:25 p.m. in the 10000 block of Lorraine Ave. off of University Boulevard. Responding crews found a two-story single-family home with heavy fire showing when they arrived, Piringer said on Twitter.

Update / Lorrain Av, 2-sty Single-family house, heavy fire conditions on second-floor @mcfrs PE716, PE719, PE701, PE712, E754, T716, AT719, RS715, A702, BC701, BC704, RS742, AT718, M701, PE724, PE707, AT724, A701, CT740, MAU716, MAU733, EMS794, SA700 & others on call pic.twitter.com/PjAMJNPEhd — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 21, 2020

About 85 firefighters responded in order to bring the fire under control. After the fire was extinguished, crews searched the home and found a the body of a person on the second floor. The person was pronounced dead on the scene. That person has not been identified, and firefighters said that person was the only person in the home at the time.

No other injuries were reported.

Update - 10000blk Lorrain Av, FATAL fire, under investigation, once the fire was fully extinguished @mcfrs Fire/Explosive Investigators have confirmed (pending ID) a body now believed to be the lone resident, had been located on the 2nd floor (amongst debris) during the firefight https://t.co/4rEDBvbZmT pic.twitter.com/UnakwlNpxd — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 21, 2020