Proposed legislation in Virginia would require federal background check if people want to 'rent' a firearm

New legislation could require Virginians to get a federal background check in order to "rent" a firearm in the Commonwealth.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Senator Robert Creigh Deeds (D) has introduced legislation that would require Virginians to get a federal background check in order to "rent" a firearm in the Commonwealth, according to the legislation proposed.

Under current federal law, the rental of a firearm for use on a dealer's business premises is not considered to be a sale, disposition, or delivery of the firearm; therefore, such rental would not allow for a National Instant Criminal Background Check System check to be performed. The bill would allow the Virginia State Police to conduct a Virginia state criminal history record information check instead, according to the legislation notes and verbiage provided on Virginia's Legislative Information System (VLIS).

The sale of guns has increased dramatically in Virginia because of protests over the summer, the pandemic, and stricter laws put in place by Virginia legislators that have been both passed and proposed over the last year.

So far the bill is being looked over by committees and sub-committees in the Virginia General Assembly. The 2021 Virginia General Assembly session has only been open for a little over one week.