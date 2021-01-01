A new year brings new laws in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Minimum wage is rising in Maryland, and no phones while driving in Virginia. Here's a roundup.

WASHINGTON — The new year is bringing new laws to the region. You have to put the phones down in Virginia now. That law is already in effect in D.C. and Maryland. Some people in Maryland may see a spike in their pay this year with minimum wage going up.

Minimum wage in Maryland is going up, this will impact people working in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties. It’s going from $11 an hour to $11.70 an hour. This only applies to businesses with 15 or more employees. Businesses with 14 or fewer is going up to $11.60 an hour.

Men in Maryland, this is a big one for you, prostate cancer screenings won’t come with a charge anymore. Also, Montgomery county, a 30-hour workweek is now guaranteed for janitors and other building maintenance staff in privately owned buildings. The goal is to expand health insurance to more people. In Prince George’s County, another big change starting January 4, 2021, if your car is impounded, for any reason, you will have to pay all outstanding parking and traffic tickets before you can get your car back.

In Virginia, starting March 1, 2021, law enforcement will no longer be able to “search or seize any person, place, or thing solely on the basis of the odor of marijuana.” Gun owners, or if you’re planning to buy a firearm, you can’t take the concealed weapons safety course online anymore, you’ll have to do it in person. Also, in the commonwealth, there’s a cap on how much insurance companies can charge for a 30 day use of insulin.

New laws are going into effect in 2021 across the DMV. Minimum wage increase, changes to some health screenings, and environmental changes. #GetUpDC — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) January 1, 2021