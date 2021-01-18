Virginia Senate gathers on 'Lobby Day' under heightened security

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is typically a chance for citizens to use a day off work to meet with their legislators in what’s informally known as "Lobby Day."

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia state lawmakers met under heightened security Monday amid concerns about possible civil unrest in state capitals in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Several gun-rights advocates came to Richmond on Monday, some of them heavily armed. The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is typically a chance for citizens to use a day off work to meet with their legislators.

Gun-rights activists typically make a large, organized appearance each year. This year they organized a series of caravans through the city decked out in pro-gun messages.