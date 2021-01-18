x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Virginia

Virginia Senate gathers on 'Lobby Day' under heightened security

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is typically a chance for citizens to use a day off work to meet with their legislators in what’s informally known as "Lobby Day."
Credit: AP Photo/John C. Clark
Boogaloo Bois stand on the sidewalk on 9th Street in support of lobby day on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Richmond, Va. The day is a chance for citizens to use a day off work to meet with their legislators.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia state lawmakers met under heightened security Monday amid concerns about possible civil unrest in state capitals in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. 

Several gun-rights advocates came to Richmond on Monday, some of them heavily armed. The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is typically a chance for citizens to use a day off work to meet with their legislators. 

RELATED: Richmond authorities reminding people of gun bans at events

Gun-rights activists typically make a large, organized appearance each year. This year they organized a series of caravans through the city decked out in pro-gun messages. 

Gun laws have gotten much less attention this year and Democratic leaders have not prioritized gun legislation.

Related Articles