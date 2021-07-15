Virginia deputy charged in shooting of Spotsylvania man

Isiah Brown, 32, of Spotsylvania was shot eight times by the deputy, officials said.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Editor's note: The above video is from April 23, 2021.

A Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Deputy has been charged in the shooting of Isiah Brown, who was shot multiple times after officers were called to a residence for reports of a "domestic disturbance" in April.

Deputy David Turbyfill was charged with one count of felony unlawful wounding and one count of reckless handling of a firearm with serious injury, according to charging documents.

Brown, 32, of Spotsylvania was shot eight times by the deputy, officials said. He was taken to Mary Washington Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey, a spokesman with Virginia State Police. No one else was injured during the incident.

According to the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office, the incident began early April 21 in the 12200 block of Catharpin Road at approximately 3:18 a.m. when authorities were called to a residence for reports of a "domestic disturbance."

Coffey, who is assisting in the investigation of the shooting, wrote in an email to WUSA9 that a deputy arrived on the scene and encountered Brown as he was walking in the roadway away from his residence.

Coffey told WUSA9 that Brown was not armed at the time of the shooting. The responding deputy can be heard on the bodycam video that depicts the events leading up to the shooting shouting "drop the gun" and radioing in to dispatch that Brown had "a gun to his (own) head."