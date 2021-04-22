Man hospitalized after being shot by Virginia deputy, police say

It wasn’t immediately clear if there was video of the incident, according to Virginia State Police.

SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. — A Virginia deputy shot and wounded a man after responding to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Sgt. Brent Coffey, a Virginia State Police spokesman, wrote in an email that the deputy arrived on the scene in Spotsylvania County and encountered Isaiah L. Brown, 32, as Brown was walking in the roadway away from his residence.

“The sheriff’s deputy attempted to verbally engage Brown and it was during this encounter that the deputy discharged his service weapon. Brown was shot and the deputy immediately rendered medical aid,” Coffey wrote.

Coffey did not provide additional information about what prompted the shooting or say whether Brown was armed at the time. He did not provide Brown’s race or the identity of the officer involved. It wasn’t immediately clear if there was video of the incident.

Brown was taken to a local hospital where he was being treated for serious injuries not considered life-threatening, according to Coffey. No one else was injured during the incident.

Once state police completes the investigation, the case will be turned over to a special prosecutor, Fredericksburg Commonwealth’s Attorney LaBravia Jenkins, for review, Coffey said.

Earlier Wednesday, Maj. Troy Skebo with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office told The Free Lance-Star the man who was shot had been involved in the initial domestic disturbance.