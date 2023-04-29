Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Alexandria shooting

Police say the shooting occurred outside a 7 Eleven located on Frye Road, right next door to a church.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday after a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia.

Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department say the incident happened outside a 7 Eleven located on Frye Road, right next door to a church.

Witnesses claim to have heard multiple gunshots and saw a man that frequents the store, laying near a garbage bin outside the 7 Eleven.

Police believe the shooting was the result of an altercation between three men.

A call regarding the shooting came into the police department at 7:15 p.m.

Investigators say the victim in this case remains hospitalized.

No other information regarding anyone else involved or a suspect description has been given.

