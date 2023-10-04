Police arrest teen for attempted carjacking in Alexandria

Police say the incident occurred in the 2700 block of Duke Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody after an attempted carjacking in Alexandria, Virginia on Saturday.

Editor's Note: The above video aired April 10, 2023.

Police say the incident occurred in the 2700 block of Duke Street, just outside of Old Town.

Minor injuries were reported as a result of the carjacking. Police have not said who was injured.

Investigators claim the vehicle in this case has been recovered.

Detectives with the Alexandria Police Department are on scene and investigating.

At 4:45 p.m., officers made an arrest in connection with this incident.

Police took a 14-year-old boy into custody for the attempted carjacking.

His identity is being withheld due to his age.

This incident is one of many carjackings involving juveniles that have occurred in the D.C. region this year.

Teenagers currently make up two-thirds of those arrested for carjacking crimes in the District.

WATCH NEXT:

Fear for their safety and the direction of their community is what packed a Prince George's County library on Wednesday night. County Councilman Mel Franklin said he wanted a frank conversation about solutions to crime, and that's what he got.

"A lot of the talk we are doing is soft. It's too soft," said one woman in the crowd of several dozen.

"A crisis situation," another woman said of crime in the county.

Gun crimes, stolen cars, and carjackings are up while the criminals are getting younger, say police.

Already this year, Prince George's County Police has arrested 11 juveniles for carjackings in just over a month.