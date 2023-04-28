2 injured in fiery Beltway crash in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Drivers in Fairfax County should expect delays on Interstate 495 early Friday morning. Virginia State Police (VSP) said they were responding to a fiery crash just before 4 a.m. The crash happened on the outer loop of the Beltway near Van Dorn Street. Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries as a result of this crash.
As of 7:45 a.m., Virginia Department of Transportation reports all lanes of I-495 have reopened. The onramp from Van Dorn Street has reopened. Some residual delays are possible.
VSP said a preliminary investigation found that a pickup truck was heading west on I-495 when it ran off the road, struck a jersey wall and came to rest in the eastbound lanes of I-495. The impact of the crash caused the truck to burst into flames.
According to Corinne Geller with VSP, the pickup truck was pulling a trailer that was loaded with two other vehicles.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
