2 injured in fiery Beltway crash in Alexandria

VSP said a pickup truck carrying a trailer loaded with two other vehicles ran off the road and struck a jersey wall, bursting into flames.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Drivers in Fairfax County should expect delays on Interstate 495 early Friday morning. Virginia State Police (VSP) said they were responding to a fiery crash just before 4 a.m. The crash happened on the outer loop of the Beltway near Van Dorn Street. Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries as a result of this crash.

As of 7:45 a.m., Virginia Department of Transportation reports all lanes of I-495 have reopened. The onramp from Van Dorn Street has reopened. Some residual delays are possible.

VSP said a preliminary investigation found that a pickup truck was heading west on I-495 when it ran off the road, struck a jersey wall and came to rest in the eastbound lanes of I-495. The impact of the crash caused the truck to burst into flames.

According to Corinne Geller with VSP, the pickup truck was pulling a trailer that was loaded with two other vehicles.

The crash remains under investigation.