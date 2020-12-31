Post Office finally delivers a critical document to Virginia couple who experienced nerve-wracking delays

A critical document sent by Timothy Kelly early in December finally arrived on the last day of the year as customer complaints about slow mail continue to pile up

ARLINGTON, Va. — With bitter complaints continuing to pour in that the U.S. Postal Service has still not delivered Christmas gifts, WUSA9 is reporting a bit of good news for at least one postal customer suffering through a difficult bind.

A critical document sent by Timothy Kelly early in December finally arrived on the last day of the year.

On December 28, Timothy Kelly told WUSA9 he and his fiancee Trini couldn’t get married without a birth certificate stamped and returned by the State of New York.

He mailed the unstamped document to New York authorities for the necessary processing on December 5, but according to tracking records, Kelly said it had been stopped for weeks in a New Jersey mail sorting facility.

Thursday, Kelly got notice that the birth certificate finally arrived at its destination.

Once stamped by New York authorities, Kelly must decide how to get the returned in time for the couple to present it in Ireland in person for a wedding license.

“I paid for two days shipping return as well. Given that it's taken nearly a month for it to be delivered this time, I need to leave on January 26, and honestly, I may see if I could drive up to Albany to pick it up instead of having to wait for the mail to bring it back.”

Kelly reflected on the current troubles at the U.S. Postal Service.

“My grandfather was a mail sorter in Manhattan for his career. So the post office is in our family blood," Kelly said.

"It's an American institution. People rely on it. It really connects us all as a community.“

"I hope that this is just the low point for the Post Office and that in the future we all rally together around what should be a bipartisan issue to make this work for our country.”

According to Postal Service documents, only 81.4 percent of first-class mail was being delivered within three days in the third quarter of this year which ended well before the election and the holiday rush.

The U.S. Postal Service issued a statement to WUSA9 Thursday: