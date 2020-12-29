x
UPS confirms truck stolen Monday, later found in Southeast DC

A UPS truck was found in the 2900 block of Fairlawn Avenue in Southeast DC after it was stolen Monday afternoon.
WASHINGTON — A UPS truck was found in the 2900 block of Fairlawn Avenue in Southeast DC after it was stolen Monday afternoon, according to UPS in a statement to WUSA9

“UPS can confirm that one of its vehicles was briefly stolen and then recovered," said UPS in its statement to WUSA9. "The safety of our employees is a top priority, and we are thankful our driver is safe. We are cooperating with the authorities on the investigation.” 

This is an ongoing investigation that the police is still working to get WUSA9 information for.

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom and station.

