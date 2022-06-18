Shots fired inside Tysons Corner Center, mall evacuated

TYSONS, Va. — Tysons Corner Center was evacuated Saturday afternoon after shots were fired during a group fight, according to Fairfax County Police. No one was injured.
Just before 3 p.m. several tweets began surfacing that shots could be heard at the mall, and family members of two WUS9 employees texted that they were hiding inside mall stores. One video showed people running out of the mall towards parking garages.
FCPD tweeted around 3:20 p.m. that police were on scene for reports of shots fired inside the mall after a fight broke out "between a small group." The tweet mentions one shooter, and says police are clearing the mall.
"Officers are clearing the mall to ensure suspects are no longer present and assisting those sheltering in place," Fairfax County Police said. If you are sheltered, please stay in place until officers come to assist."
Police added that the mall is closed currently as they work to clear the scene. Police encouraged everyone to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and WUSA9 will continue to update as more information becomes available.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Several of the tweets below refer to the situation as an active shooter. Fairfax County Police say there is no active shooter.
