TYSONS, Va. — Tysons Corner Center was evacuated Saturday afternoon after shots were fired during a group fight, according to Fairfax County Police. No one was injured.

Just before 3 p.m. several tweets began surfacing that shots could be heard at the mall, and family members of two WUS9 employees texted that they were hiding inside mall stores. One video showed people running out of the mall towards parking garages.

FCPD tweeted around 3:20 p.m. that police were on scene for reports of shots fired inside the mall after a fight broke out "between a small group." The tweet mentions one shooter, and says police are clearing the mall.

"Officers are clearing the mall to ensure suspects are no longer present and assisting those sheltering in place," Fairfax County Police said. If you are sheltered, please stay in place until officers come to assist."

Police added that the mall is closed currently as they work to clear the scene. Police encouraged everyone to avoid the area.

No reports of active shooter at this time. Officers are clearing the mall to ensure suspects are no longer present and assisting those sheltering in place. If you are sheltered, please stay in place until officers come to assist. https://t.co/jJG9n2MTF6 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) June 18, 2022

Shots fired inside Tysons Corner Center, mall evacuated Police said no injuries have been reported. https://t.co/1RpuMeHj7C pic.twitter.com/Nn90GOeEpd — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) June 18, 2022

EDITOR'S NOTE: Several of the tweets below refer to the situation as an active shooter. Fairfax County Police say there is no active shooter.

Active shooter at Tysons Corner Mall pic.twitter.com/pjFXnF0NWF — *.｡*･゜ﾟ･* ✦ (@prozactwink) June 18, 2022

Currently hiding in a Sephora back room because there is someone shooting at Tyson’s Corner mall. We are safe but WTF — Keegan Parker (@Keegan_Parker_) June 18, 2022