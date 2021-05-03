2 people shot, seriously injured in Fairfax County; police investigating

The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Hibbling Avenue in Springfield, Fairfax County police say.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Two people were shot in Fairfax County Friday morning, Fairfax County police said.

The two shooting victims were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police are investigating the shooting and working to determine a motive.

Details on the events leading up to the shooting have not been released.

Officers are investigating a shooting in the 6100 block of Hibbling Ave. in Springfield. Two people taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Updates to follow. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/3EtLupHfWE — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) March 5, 2021

In a separate incident, a man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in an apartment complex in Fredericksburg Thursday morning, Stafford County Sherrif's Office said.

Deputies responded to the scene of the shooting around 4:45 a.m. located at the England Run Apartment Complex on Heron Drive.

Police said the shooting victim was found at a nearby 7-Eleven located on Commerce Parkway with serious life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was later taken to the hospital. The extent of the man's injuries is unknown.

Police believe the shooting initially happened at the apartment complex.

Officers were in the area of the apartment complex conducting an investigation into the incident.

At this time, there is no information on a possible suspect or suspects. Police were at the scene working to locate the suspect and interview witnesses.