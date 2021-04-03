Police: Man shot in apartment complex in Stafford County; deputies investigating

Officers are in the area of the apartment complex conducting an investigation into the incident.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in an apartment complex in Fredericksburg Thursday morning, Stafford County Sherrif's Office said.

Deputies responded to the scene of the shooting around 4:45 a.m. located at the England Run Apartment Complex on Heron Drive.

Police said the shooting victim was found at a nearby 7-Eleven located on Commerce Parkway with serious life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was later taken to the hospital. The extent of the man's injuries is unknown.

Police believe the shooting initially happened at the apartment complex.

Officers are in the area of the apartment complex conducting an investigation into the incident.

At this time, there is no information on a possible suspect or suspects. Police said they are at the scene working to locate the suspect and interview witnesses.

The events leading up to the shooting are unclear. A motive has not been established yet.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area due to the heavy police presence.

Happening Now: Deputies are on scene of a shooting at Heron Drive in the England Run Apartment Complex. A male victim has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries. There is a heavy police presence in the area. This is an active scene suspect info not available. pic.twitter.com/x3RUSdmytX — StaffordCoSheriff (@staffcosheriff) March 4, 2021