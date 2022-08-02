Two men arrested for separate assaults in Stafford Co. Walmart

Enzo Cirpaci and Cesar Torres Juares were taken into custody, according to sheriff's deputies.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said two men are now in custody for separate assault cases involving women in the Walmart located in Washington Square Plaza.

On Feb 21 just after 3:30 p.m. a woman told deputies she was in the women’s restroom at the front of the store and noticed a man, with his young daughter, using the handicapped stall of the women’s restroom. The said that as she was exiting the restroom the man grabbed her behind.

The man was found in the store and a short time later and identified as 26-year-old Enzo Cirpaci. A family member came to the store to take his child, who he was with at the time of the assault, while deputies brought Cirpaci into custody.

Cirpaci was charged with the assault and the magistrate released him on an unsecured bond.

This is the second time this month a man has been arrested for grabbing women in that particular Walmart store.

On February 6, two other women were grabbed by a different man. The suspect in those cases was identified by deputies as Cesar Torres Juares, 26, of Spotsylvania, Virginia, the sheriff's office said.

Torres Juares was charged with two counts of sexual battery on February 11. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,000 bond, but was able to bond out later that day.