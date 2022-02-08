Suspect wanted for assaulting two women in Virginia Walmart

Police say the suspect threw a towel over one of the victim's heads and grabbed her buttocks.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for a man they say assaulted two women at a Virginia Walmart on Sunday afternoon, according to Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

A female victim told police that a Hispanic man grabbed her butt with both hands while she was in the curtain aisle at Walmart. Police said the incident happened around 1 p.m. and the woman told them the man immediately left the store after inappropriately touching her. The woman described the suspect as wearing dark grey sweatpants, a royal blue hoodie, a blue mask and a dark hat and shoes, police said.

A couple of hours later, another woman reported to police that she noticed a man following her around Walmart, police said. In an attempt to avoid him, she said she went to different areas in the store but the man still followed her. The woman told police that when she was in the camping aisle, the suspect threw a towel on her head and grabbed her butt.

She said the suspect fled the store after assaulting her, police said.

Suspect wanted in Stafford county for grabbing two women's butts in a Walmart at Washington Square Plaza. @staffcosheriff are looking for this suspect. The victim reported a Hispanic male grabbed her buttocks with both hands and then left the store. 2nd woman was followed then... pic.twitter.com/GTVmLga0oC — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) February 8, 2022

Both women described the suspect the same in the assault incidents. But, during the second assault, the woman said the man had on a black long sleeve shirt and black hat, police said.

Authorities believe the suspect fled the Walmart in a silver SUV. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective B.A. Boyle at 540-6584400.