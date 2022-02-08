Suspect wanted for assaulting two women in Virginia Walmart

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for a man they say assaulted two women at a Virginia Walmart on Sunday afternoon, according to Stafford County Sheriff's Office.
A female victim told police that a Hispanic man grabbed her butt with both hands while she was in the curtain aisle at Walmart. Police said the incident happened around 1 p.m. and the woman told them the man immediately left the store after inappropriately touching her. The woman described the suspect as wearing dark grey sweatpants, a royal blue hoodie, a blue mask and a dark hat and shoes, police said.
A couple of hours later, another woman reported to police that she noticed a man following her around Walmart, police said. In an attempt to avoid him, she said she went to different areas in the store but the man still followed her. The woman told police that when she was in the camping aisle, the suspect threw a towel on her head and grabbed her butt.
She said the suspect fled the store after assaulting her, police said.
Both women described the suspect the same in the assault incidents. But, during the second assault, the woman said the man had on a black long sleeve shirt and black hat, police said.
Authorities believe the suspect fled the Walmart in a silver SUV. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective B.A. Boyle at 540-6584400.
"Residents are reminded to be alert to their surroundings and the people around you. Stay in well-lit areas and walk confidently. If you feel you are being followed, notify a store employee or call 911.," Stafford County Police officials said in a press release.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.