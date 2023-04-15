Two men wanted in connection with a woman found dead in the Mount Vernon Hospital parking lot, police say

An autopsy has determined the woman found dead in her car suffered from a gunshot wound to her upper body.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — An autopsy returned on Saturday revealed that a woman found dead in her car outside the Inova Mount Vernon Hospital had been shot.

Detectives are now asking for the public's help identifying two men who they believe may be possibly connected.

At 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, a community member noticed the unconscious woman in her car in the parking lot of Inova Mount Vernon Hospital located at 8033 Holland Road.

Emergency personnel responded and found Brenda Ochoa Guerrero, 33, of Alexandria in the passenger seat of her vehicle.

She was declared dead on scene.

Although investigators noticed Ochoa Guerrero had apparent trauma to the upper body, no immediate cause of death was determined.

Ochoa Guerrero was then transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to conduct an autopsy to determine exact cause and manner of death.

Preliminarily, the Medical Examiner discovered that she had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body.

Through detectives’ investigation and review of surveillance footage, two men were observed parking Ochoa’s vehicle at 1:11 a.m., then they left the area.

Police say the men were then picked up by another SUV and left the area once again.

The video of the men who parked Ochoa Guerrero’s vehicle can be seen above.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.