Person dead after being hit by Arlington Blue Line Metro train

ARLINGTON, Va. — A man is dead after being struck by a Blue line train Saturday morning at the Pentagon City Metro station. Service was suspended between National Airport and Pentagon during the investigation. Service was restored around 1 p.m.
Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority officials reported the person had been struck around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Medical personnel were called to the scene where the person was pronounced dead. Metro Transit Police say station cameras showed the man went onto the tracks and walked into a tunnel on his own.
No information has been made public about the identity of the man struck.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come into our newsroom.
