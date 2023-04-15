x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Metro

Person dead after being hit by Arlington Blue Line Metro train

Police say the man went onto the tracks and walked into a tunnel before he was struck.

More Videos

ARLINGTON, Va. — A man is dead after being struck by a Blue line train Saturday morning at the Pentagon City Metro station. Service was suspended between National Airport and Pentagon during the investigation. Service was restored around 1 p.m.

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority officials reported the person had been struck around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Medical personnel were called to the scene where the person was pronounced dead. Metro Transit Police say station cameras showed the man went onto the tracks and walked into a tunnel on his own.

No information has been made public about the identity of the man struck. 

Related Articles

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come into our newsroom.

--

Read next: Metro's $4 billion budget includes slight increase in fare costs for customers

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's Board of Directors approved a more than $4 billion capital and operating budget for fiscal year 2024, which includes an increase on rider fares. 

Part of the approved budget is the implementation of new simplified fares that will allow transit to be more affordable for the majority of riders, according to Metro.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out