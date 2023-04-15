Person dead after being hit by Arlington Blue Line Metro train

Police say the man went onto the tracks and walked into a tunnel before he was struck.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Va. — A man is dead after being struck by a Blue line train Saturday morning at the Pentagon City Metro station. Service was suspended between National Airport and Pentagon during the investigation. Service was restored around 1 p.m.

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority officials reported the person had been struck around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Medical personnel were called to the scene where the person was pronounced dead. Metro Transit Police say station cameras showed the man went onto the tracks and walked into a tunnel on his own.

No information has been made public about the identity of the man struck.

Please be advised a person has been struck at Pentagon City. Details are unfolding. Service is suspended at Pentagon City. Shuttle bus services are requested. More information to follow. #wmata — Metro Forward (@wmata) April 15, 2023

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come into our newsroom.

--

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's Board of Directors approved a more than $4 billion capital and operating budget for fiscal year 2024, which includes an increase on rider fares.