Virginia

All southbound lanes closed after tractor-trailer catches fire on I-95 near Woodbridge

Delays are up to four to five miles long in the area, according to officials.
Credit: SKY9

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — All southbound lanes are closed on I-95 near Woodbridge, Virginia, after a tractor-trailer caught fire following a crash on the interstate, according to MATOC. 

The crash happened near mile marker 155.0. around 2:30 p.m. 

At least one person was injured and has been flown to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to Virginia State Police.

Delays are up to four miles long in the area, according to officials.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom. 

Credit: SKY9

