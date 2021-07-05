Man killed in Camp Springs car crash

The single-car crash left the vehicle overturned, just off the roadway.

CAMP SPRINGS, Md. — An adult male was driving northbound on Auth Road in Camp Springs when the car veered off the roadway and overturned, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Officers responded to the intersection of Auth Road and Clacton Drive around 10:00 p.m. Saturday for the single-car crash.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators are still searching to confirm why the car went off the roadway.

The roadway death is the second in less than 24 hours in Camp Springs.

A 38-year-old man died after he was hit by a car early Saturday morning, police said.

Maryland State Police officers responded to the northbound lanes of Route 5 south of Interstate 495 for a report of a vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation found that the man was trying to cross Route 5 (Branch Avenue) when a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban hit him.

The pedestrian, identified as Earl Michael Reid, of Suitland, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Prince George's County Fire and EMS. The driver of the car remained on the scene.