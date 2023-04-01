5 arrests made in armed carjacking, including 3 teens

A loaded gun that was reportedly stolen was found inside the carjacked car.

SUITLAND, Md. — Five people have been charged in connection to an armed carjacking that occurred Tuesday in Suitland. Three of the suspects are teenagers, but one of them will be charged as an adult.

Prince George's County Police say a car was stolen at gunpoint from the 6100 block of Allentown Road. That car was later spotted on Greenbelt Road in Lanham Thursday around 12:30 p.m. Detectives pulled the car over and arrested five people inside.

Two 18-year-olds from D.C. -- Iriae Williams and Qamar Comfort -- and an unnamed 16-year-old from Temple Hills will be charged as adults. A 15-year-old boy from Camp Springs and a 14-year-old girl from Temple Hills are being charged as juveniles.

Comfort was charged with armed carjacking and Williams faces an unauthorized use of a vehicle charge. The 16-year-old is charged unauthorized use of a vehicle and a firearms offense. All three suspects are being held in the Department of Corrections.

The 15-year-old is charged with the unauthorized use of a vehicle and a firearms offense; he was sent to a juvenile detention center. The 14-year-old is also charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and was released to her parents.

According to PGPD stats, 29 adult and 44 juveniles have been charged in connection to carjackings in 2023 thus far.