Police investigate attempted carjacking at MGM parking garage in Maryland

When officers arrived, they learned someone tried to steal a car at gunpoint in the casino's parking garage.

Example video title will go here for this video

OXON HILL, Md. — Police are investigating after two people got into a fight and shots were fired during an attempted carjacking in a casino parking garage early Tuesday morning.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the MGM National Harbor around 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, they learned someone tried to steal a car at gunpoint in the casino's parking garage.

Investigators claim the suspect walked up to a person in the parking garage and demanded they hand over their keys at gunpoint. The victim and the suspect got into a fight during the attempted carjacking and suspect fired one round from their gun.

No one was hit by the gun fire and the suspect got back into the car he arrived in and left. The victim's car was not stolen, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by calling 301-516-3788. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Callers should reference cases 23-0022789.