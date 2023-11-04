'We want justice' | Suspect in Woodbridge man's death appears in court

Police said Jose Guerrero was stabbed to death in December of 2022.

MANASSAS, Va. — One of the men accused of stabbing Jose Guerrero to death last year was in court Tuesday.

Olvin Daniel Argueta Ramirez, 19, of Woodbridge, and a 17-year-old boy who lives in Woodbridge, were arrested in connection to Guerrero’s death in January. Police at the time said they were both facing murder charges.

Court documents revealed the two allegedly told police they "intended to rob" Guerrero during a drug transaction in a parking lot in Lost Canyon Court.

Instead, after some sort of argument, they stabbed him over and over until he was unconscious, then took him somewhere else to make sure he was dead, according to court documents. Then, they drove Guerrero's car to Adelphi, Maryland where police say they dumped his body in a wooded area, before bringing the car back to Bel Air Road in Woodbridge.

Tuesday morning, Guerrero's loved ones gathered outside the Prince William Court House. Many of them wore shirts with his picture on it and called for justice.

"This poor young man was killed for $70," said Victoria Paxton, a family friend.

Tuesday afternoon, Argueta Ramirez went before a judge, where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His case will now go before a grand jury in May, and a trial will be set shortly after.

His attorney decline an interview with WUSA9.

Guerrero's family said they had a lot of concerns about the way things have gone.

In March, Guerrero's family told WUSA9 that the Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney's Office told them that the younger suspect had been released, due to a lack of evidence.

"My heart dropped. They're letting murderer walk the streets. I'm in fear and others should be in fear too," said Andrea Salgado, Guerrero's mother.

That was on March 24. WUSA9 called the jail that afternoon, and they confirmed that the young man who has not been publicly identified because he was a minor at the time, was in the process of being released.

Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney Amy Ashworth told WUSA9 she "can't comment on pending criminal investigations and cases." She also wouldn't confirm whether the younger suspect had been released and would only say the investigation was ongoing.

Guerrero's family and friends said they plan to attend every hearing to ensure Justice for Jose.

"We want justice, it's what's right it's what's deserved," said Paxton.