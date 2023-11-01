'We're not giving up' | Vigil held for missing Prince William County man

Jose Guerrero was last seen leaving his Woodbridge home on Wednesday, December 21. His car was found two days later, with blood in the backseat.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Loved ones of Jose Guerrero, 20, remain hopeful and determined to find him and bring him home.

"We're not giving up," his girlfriend and the mother of his 10-month-old daughter, Sheila Perez told WUSA9 at a vigil for him Wednesday night.

On Dec. 21, the 20-year-old left his Lynn Street home. He told his girlfriend he'd be back in five minutes but never returned. Two days later, the car he was driving was found on Bel Air Road near Jeffries Road.

Prince William County Police say after they discovered the car, they changed his status from missing to missing and endangered.

His family has searched the wooded area near where the car was found along with various parks and trails around Prince William County.

In one park they told WUSA9 they found what they believe was a trail of blood. In another, they found a BB Gun. There's no indication if any of it is connected to Guerrero.

Wednesday night his family and friends held a vigil just down the street from where the car was found, marking 22 days since his disappearance.

"Every day it's like is he back home yet," said Nora, a close friend of Guerrero. She told WUSA9 they share a love for soccer.

"It doesn't feel real at all, it's like when is this nightmare going to end," she said.

Perez held their daughter Avery tight, as the crowd prayed together for Jose's safe return.

"She's looking up to me and I have to be strong for her," said Perez.

Among those to attend the vigil was Woodbridge District Supervisor, Margaret Angela Franklin.

"We are listening and we are here. We want to do whatever we can to help," said Franklin.

Guerrero's mother Andrea Salgado told WUSA9 that she appreciated all of the support they've received.

"They're giving me hope," she said.

She said at the end of the day, all she wants is for her son to return back home.

"This is horrible, the longest 22 days of my life," said Salgado.