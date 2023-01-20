Family grieves after missing 20-year-old Woodbridge man found dead

Jose Guerrero went missing in December, and now police believe they've found his body. He has a 10-month-old daughter who's now lost her father.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — New details have been revealed about the death of a Woodbridge man who had been missing since December.

Editor's Note: Details in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

Jose Guerrero, 20, went missing in December, and now police believe they've found his body.

Guerrero's family is overcome with grief. They had been aggressively trying to find the new father since reporting him missing.

"They have destroyed a part of us," Guerrero's mother said through tears. "He had a life ahead of him. Why did you do this? Why?"

His girlfriend, who is the mother of their 10-month-old baby girl, along with a family friend by her side – just 24 hours ago, their world was turned upside when police found Guerrero, known to loves ones as "Chepe," dead.

WUSA9 has been there since he first went missing on Dec. 21 – as they searched, held vigils – holding out hope for his safe return. "It's not what we wanted."

Olvin Daniel Argueta Ramirez, 19, of Woodbridge, and a 17-year-old boy who lives in Woodbridge, were arrested in connection to Guerrero’s death, police said. They're both facing murder charges.

Court documents revealed the two told police they intended to rob Guerrero during a drug transaction in a parking lot in Lost Canyon Court.

Instead, after some sort of argument, they stabbed him over and over until he was unconscious, then took him somewhere else to make sure he was dead, according to court documents. Then they drove his body in Guerrero's car to Adelphi, Maryland where police say they dumped his body in a wooded before bringing the car back to Bel Air Road in Woodbridge.

"The guy who used to play soccer who was always there. I know he was gonna be a great dad, and I just want you guys to remember him like that," said Ruby Bermudez, a family friend.

Vowing to get justice: "There's gonna be justice. I promise you that."

Now the family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his funeral and his daughter.

Friday at 7 p.m., family and friends held a hold a vigil for Guerrero, a new father who's life was cut short.

