Shooting, stabbing, abduction and carjacking: Suspect dies after violent crime spree

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police say a man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a violent crime spree in Reston Sunday morning.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, 45-year-old Dana Paul Roman was connected to six felonies, including abduction by force, carjacking, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious wounding, and assault.

Police say officers were called to a home in the 12000 block of Thunder Chase Drive for a shooting just before 2 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a person had been shot inside the home. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers found another victim who had been stabbed in a car in the area. The second victim had been stabbed in the arm and had trauma to the face, according to police. That victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives allege Roman assaulted and abducted the stabbing victim in Henrico County and brought them to Fairfax County.

When Roman and the victim arrived at the home, Roman reportedly got out of the car and began shooting, hitting the other victim multiple times before running away.

Officers searched the area for Roman but did not find him.

A third victim was later identified in Henrico County. Investigators say the third victim was carjacked and abducted in Reston and forced to drive Roman to Henrico County.

Police say the assault and shooting were not random acts of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web.