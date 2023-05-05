Preteen crime spree: 12-year-old arrested for series of carjackings, robberies in DC

The 12-year-old boy was charged for at least nine incidents in March and April.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a 12-year-old boy for a series of carjackings and robberies in D.C. going back to March. The boy was taken into custody on Thursday.

According to police, the first crime the boy is charged with happened on March 21. Police say at around 5 p.m., the boy got out of a car driven by another person and approached someone in the 2300 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. The boy assaulted the victim and attempted to rob them, according to police. He took off in the car before taking any property.

About a month later, on April 16, the boy approached a woman around 10:30 p.m., after she had just gotten into her car in the 1700 block of Gainesville Street, Southeast. The boy reportedly pulled a gun and demanded the woman's keys. She gave up her keys and the boy took off in the stolen car.

On April 17, two suspects approached a person outside their car in the 700 block of 7th Street Southeast. The boy pulled a gun and demanded keys, and took off in the victim's vehicle.

Just days later, on April 20, around 10:15 p.m., the boy got out of a vehicle driven by another suspect and approached people who were in their car in the 2400 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. The boy showed a gun and demanded car keys. The victims gave up their keys, and the boy took off in the stolen vehicle, followed by the other suspect in another car.

Police said a little more than an hour later, around 11:45 p.m., the two suspects approached a person who had just gotten out of their car in the 2300 block of Pitts Place, Southeast. They again pulled a gun and demanded keys. The suspects attempted to get away in the stolen car, but were not successful. They ran off on foot, and tried to rob two other people on the same block. They once again showed a gun and took property, leaving the scene in the victim's vehicle, police said.

On April 24, around 8:20 p.m., the two suspects were back on Pomeroy Road, Southeast. They once again tried to steal a car using a gun, but did not succeed. The suspects then approached two other people in the same block. This time, they got away in the stolen car.

Just 13 minutes later, the suspects carjacked another person in the 1100 block of 8th Street Southeast.

The next day, on April 25, around 2 p.m., the 12-year-old and the other suspect approached someone in the 2400 block of Elvans Road Southeast. One of the suspects pulled a gun and demanded property before assaulting the victim, taking property and leaving the scene in the person's car, police said.

A few days later, just after midnight on April 29, the two suspects again pulled a gun on someone in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road Southeast. They once again demanded property and took off in the victim's vehicle.